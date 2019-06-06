NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will bring a chance of rain in the morning, followed by breaks of sun and then more possible storms late in the day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 84.
Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 80.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Saturday
Pleasant with a high of 79.
Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.
Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.
Tuesday
Damp to start with a high of 74.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Scattered storms for Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News