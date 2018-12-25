AccuWeather: Seasonable temps ahead of rain at end of week

NEW YORK (WABC) --It will be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures over the next couple of days, ahead of the next storm system on Friday.
Clouds will move into the area on Thursday and you can expect an absolute soaker at the end of the week, where some parts of the area could see up to an inch and a half of rain. On the bright side, the high will be near 60.
It stays mild with lots of sun for a great Saturday, but things get brisk and cold again as we ring in the new year.
