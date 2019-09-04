Weather

AccuWeather: Severe thunderstorm watch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for New York City and the Tri-State area until 9:00 p.m.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday

More humid with PM storms with a high of 88.

Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 75.

Friday
Watching Dorian. High of 68.

Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 76.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 77.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 73.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 73.

RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


