AccuWeather: Severe thunderstorms popping up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for New York City and the Tri-State area until 9:00 p.m. Warnings have been issued in some areas.
Wednesday
More humid with PM storms with a high of 88.
Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 75.
Friday
Watching Dorian. High of 68.
Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 76.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 77.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 73.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 73.
RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
