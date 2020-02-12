AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings issued amid strong storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some heavy rain is moving through parts of the New York area sparking weather warnings.
A flash flood warning for Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey until 1:45 p.m.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Clouds will limit temperatures on Wednesday while the risk for scattered storms continues.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 80.
Thursday
Warmer with a high of 88.
Friday
Hot and humid with a high of 86.
Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 82.
Sunday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.
Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Sun to storms with a high of 86.
