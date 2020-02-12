AccuWeather: Shower to sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be seasonably cool. We'll see a passing shower in the morning which will clear up in the afternoon.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Monday
Shower to sun with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 70.
Wednesday
PM shower with a high of 72.
Thursday
Windy and cooler with a high of 64.
Friday
Cool sunshine. High of 62.
Saturday
Not as cool with a high of 68.
Sunday
Warm blend. High of 70.
