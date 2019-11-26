Weather

AccuWeather: Showers and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds and showers arrive on Wednesday ahead of what looks to be a very windy, but sunny Thanksgiving Day.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Breezy and showery with a high of 56.

Thursday
Very windy with a high of 51.

Friday
Still brisk with a high of 45.

Saturday
Fading sun with a high of 41.

Sunday
Snow to rain with a high of 41.

Monday
Rain to snow with a high of 40.

Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.

