AccuWeather: Showers and breezy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds and showers arrive on Wednesday ahead of what looks to be a very windy, but sunny Thanksgiving Day.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Breezy and showery with a high of 56.
Thursday
Very windy with a high of 51.
Friday
Still brisk with a high of 45.
Saturday
Fading sun with a high of 41.
Sunday
Snow to rain with a high of 41.
Monday
Rain to snow with a high of 40.
Tuesday
Brisk blend with a high of 39.
