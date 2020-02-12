weather

AccuWeather: Showers and storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's mostly cloudy and humid Thursday with scattered thunderstorms throughout the Tri-State area.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Heavy storms with peeks of sun. High 84.

Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 83.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic

Sunday

A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 78.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.



More TOP STORIES News