AccuWeather Forecast: Showers first - then a dry week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a shower in a few places on Monday afternoon, the rest of the week is high and dry.In fact, our next shot of rain may not come until the following Monday with a possible cold front.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Sun and a shower with a high of 80.Abundant sunshine with a high of 83.Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 73.Sunny and pleasant with a high of 73.Mostly sunny with a high of 78.A bit warmer with a high of 83.Sunny and warm with a high of 83.