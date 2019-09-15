AccuWeather Forecast: Showers first - then a dry week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a shower in a few places on Monday afternoon, the rest of the week is high and dry.
In fact, our next shot of rain may not come until the following Monday with a possible cold front.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Sun and a shower with a high of 80.
Tuesday
Abundant sunshine with a high of 83.
Wednesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 73.
Thursday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 73.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.
Saturday
A bit warmer with a high of 83.
Sunday
Sunny and warm with a high of 83.
