Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Showers first - then a dry week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a shower in a few places on Monday afternoon, the rest of the week is high and dry.

In fact, our next shot of rain may not come until the following Monday with a possible cold front.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Sun and a shower with a high of 80.

Tuesday
Abundant sunshine with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 73.

Thursday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 73.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 78.

Saturday
A bit warmer with a high of 83.

Sunday

Sunny and warm with a high of 83.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


