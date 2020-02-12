weather

AccuWeather: Showers on Tuesday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for some showers on Tuesday. ay.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Showers around with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 78.

Thursday

Spot storm with a high of 86.

Friday
Drier with a high if 85.

Saturday
Sunny and dry with a high of 78.

Sunday
Another beauty with a high of 79.

Monday
Summery with a high of 83.



Report a correction or typo
