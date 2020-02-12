NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for some showers on Tuesday. ay.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Showers around with a high of 78.
Wednesday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 78.
Thursday
Spot storm with a high of 86.
Friday
Drier with a high if 85.
Saturday
Sunny and dry with a high of 78.
Sunday
Another beauty with a high of 79.
Monday
Summery with a high of 83.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Showers on Tuesday
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News