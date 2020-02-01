Weather

AccuWeather: Showers overnight, intermittent showers Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend starts off cloudy with a late-day shower followed by a few more rain or snow showers for Sunday and Sunday evening.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Afternoon shower. High 45.

Sunday
Early mix, breezy. High 47.

Monday
Best bet. High 60.

Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High 53.

Wednesday
PM Rain. High 46.

Thursday
Rain likely. High 52.

Friday
Rain of a mix. High 44.

