weather

AccuWeather: Showers possible Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers are possible Wednesday before we dry out later in the week.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

RELATED: Tracking Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle

Wednesday
Showers around with a high of 79.

Thursday

Dry delight with a high of 81.

Friday
More clouds with a high of 84.

Saturday
More humid with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 86.

Monday
Evening thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Warm and drier with a high of 86.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Josephine, Kyle forms weaken in the Atlantic
NYC area hoping for power restoration by Sunday night
More than 10,000 still without power in hard-hit Queens
Isaias Aftermath: Queens residents frustrated, still in the dark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating fraudulent debit card use at numerous banks across area
USPS will suspend cost-cutting changes, Postmaster DeJoy says
Man threatens to shoot up LI camp over mask, distancing violations
Trump reacts to Michelle Obama's blistering DNC speech
'Lottery Lawyer' swindled jackpot winners for millions: Feds
Court rules Texas school district hair policy is 'discriminatory'
2 states added to Tri-State travel advisory quarantine list
Show More
Increase in garbage, rats hurting small businesses: Officials
When will gyms be reopening in New York City?
DNC Day 2 focus: Trump's global leadership deficit
66 NYC Catholic schools plan to reopen with in-person classes
Election Updates: AOC, Clinton and Schumer take stage at DNC
More TOP STORIES News