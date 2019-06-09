AccuWeather: Showers show up Monday

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Humid showers with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 76.
Wednesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.
Thursday
Rain and a rumble with a high of 69.
Friday
Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 76.
Saturday
Pleasant blend wiht a high of 78.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.
