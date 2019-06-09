Weather

AccuWeather: Showers show up Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will show up on Monday, with some heavy downpours in parts of the area Monday night.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Monday
Humid showers with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Early showers with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 74.

Thursday
Rain and a rumble with a high of 69.

Friday
Partly sunny and warmer with a high of 76.

Saturday
Pleasant blend wiht a high of 78.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 80.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
