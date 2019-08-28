AccuWeather: Showers show up

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Warmer and humid with spotty showers and a high of 80.
Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 82.
Friday
A pleasant day with a high of 83.
Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 81.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.
Monday
Some sun with a thunderstorm in spots. High of 78.
Tuesday
More clouds with a high of 82.
