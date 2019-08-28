Weather

AccuWeather: Showers show up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday as it becomes warmer and muggier spotty showers in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Warmer and humid with spotty showers and a high of 80.

Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 82.

Friday
A pleasant day with a high of 83.
Saturday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 81.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.

Monday
Some sun with a thunderstorm in spots. High of 78.

Tuesday

More clouds with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


