AccuWeather: Showers, then a warmup

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a shower or two to start off on Monday before temperatures spike into the mid-70s.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Spotty showers with a high near 75.

Tuesday
Spotty PM showers with a high near 66.

Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high near 58.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.

Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.

Saturday
Turning sunny with a high near 64.

Sunday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 60.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
