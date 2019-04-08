AccuWeather: Showers, then a warmup

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a shower or two to start off on Monday before temperatures spike into the mid-70s.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Spotty showers with a high near 75.
Tuesday
Spotty PM showers with a high near 66.
Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high near 58.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.
Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.
Saturday
Turning sunny with a high near 64.
Sunday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 60.
