AccuWeather: Showers then clearing Wednesday

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Showers around with a high of 80.
Thursday
Dry delight with a high of 81.
Friday
More clouds with a high of 84.
Saturday
More humid with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 86.
Monday
Evening thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Warm and drier with a high of 86.
