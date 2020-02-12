weather

AccuWeather: Showers then clearing Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Showers will move through Wednesday before we dry out later in the week.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Showers around with a high of 80.

Thursday

Dry delight with a high of 81.

Friday
More clouds with a high of 84.

Saturday
More humid with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 86.

Monday
Evening thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Warm and drier with a high of 86.



