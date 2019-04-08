Weather

AccuWeather: Showers to start off the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a shower or two to start off on Monday, before temperatures spike into the low 70s.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Spotty showers with a high near 73.

Tuesday
Spotty PM showers with a high near 66.

Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high near 58.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.

Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.

Saturday
Turning sunny with a high near 64.

Sunday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 60.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
