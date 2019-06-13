Weather

AccuWeather: Showers tonight, clearing on Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There could be some more showers or thunderstorms Thursday night before the rain ends and skies turn partly sunny for Friday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Thursday
Rainy, breezy and cool with a high of 66.

Friday
Gusty and clearing with a high of 72.

Saturday

Turning warmer with a high of 82.

Sunday
Sun and clouds, chance of a thunderstorm, with a high of 83.

Monday
Humid with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 86.

Tuesday
Spotty storms with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Another afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 80.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Death sentence for dad convicted of killing 5 kids
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
Man brutally beaten on NYC sidewalk dies months later
Could police have found Maleah's body days earlier?
Show More
Woman says accused rapist won visitation rights to their sons
Walk, eat across New Jersey in Anthony Bourdain's footsteps
Federal agency recommends Kellyanne Conway be fired from White House
Day laborer gets 22 years to life for 2015 Westchester murder
13 hurt in Brooklyn fire that may have been intentionally set
More TOP STORIES News