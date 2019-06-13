NEW YORK (WABC) -- There could be some more showers or thunderstorms Thursday night before the rain ends and skies turn partly sunny for Friday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Thursday
Rainy, breezy and cool with a high of 66.
Friday
Gusty and clearing with a high of 72.
Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 82.
Sunday
Sun and clouds, chance of a thunderstorm, with a high of 83.
Monday
Humid with an afternoon thunderstorm, high of 86.
Tuesday
Spotty storms with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Another afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 80.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
AccuWeather: Showers tonight, clearing on Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News