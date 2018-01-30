AccuWeather: Skies clear as nor'easter moves out

NEW YORK (WABC) --The weather for the second half of the weekend is much better than the first after the Nor'easter that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Tri-State area Saturday.
Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 52.
Wind speeds climbed up to 50 miles-per-hour in some coastal areas Saturday morning, which caused some downed trees and power outages.
Very strong winds and powerful waves in Sea Bright, NJ....I could barely stand as I was taking this video, holding onto a railing @ABC7NY @AmyFreeze7 @RobNelsonABC7 @mcharlesworth7 pic.twitter.com/fUfhGX5bgd— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) October 27, 2018
In Warren Township, New Jersey, trees and wires fell onto Hunter Road between Washington Valley Road and the Bernards Township border. All lanes are closed. Also, downed trees fell onto State Highway 50 in Estell Manor, South Jersey. All lanes are closed.
Thousands of power outages were reported across the area, with Monmouth and Ocean counties hit the hardest. Approximately 20,000 Jersey Central Power & Light were without power around 9:00 a.m.
Gracie Mansion's annual Halloween party was rescheduled for Sunday due to the weather conditions. Live horse racing at Belmont Park was also canceled.
New York City DOB reminded all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.
Sunday will be a dry day as partial sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s. There will be periods of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
