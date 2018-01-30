WEATHER

AccuWeather: Skies clear as nor'easter moves out

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The weather for the second half of the weekend is much better than the first after the Nor'easter that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Tri-State area Saturday.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 52.

Wind speeds climbed up to 50 miles-per-hour in some coastal areas Saturday morning, which caused some downed trees and power outages.



In Warren Township, New Jersey, trees and wires fell onto Hunter Road between Washington Valley Road and the Bernards Township border. All lanes are closed. Also, downed trees fell onto State Highway 50 in Estell Manor, South Jersey. All lanes are closed.

Thousands of power outages were reported across the area, with Monmouth and Ocean counties hit the hardest. Approximately 20,000 Jersey Central Power & Light were without power around 9:00 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis is on Long Island reporting on the heavy wind-driven rain brought by a nor'easter.


Gracie Mansion's annual Halloween party was rescheduled for Sunday due to the weather conditions. Live horse racing at Belmont Park was also canceled.

New York City DOB reminded all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.

Sunday will be a dry day as partial sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s. There will be periods of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
Willa: Evacuations continue in Mexico, with towns cut off
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
AccuWeather: Chilly, windy Sunday in NY area
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Synagogue gunman said Jews were committing genocide
Names released of all 11 victims of synagogue shooting
NYPD deploys to Jewish hubs following synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Video shows pipe bomb suspect at work days before arrest
Jurors in NYC pipe-bomb trial to be asked about media exposure
Show More
20-year-old stabbed after argument on East Side
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
FDNY comes to rescue of 2 stuck in Queens floodwaters
Police: Sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Teenage girl fatally shot in Jersey City
More News