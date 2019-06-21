Weather

AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will still be some lingering showers on Friday morning before skies finally clear and more comfortable weather moves in for the first day of summer.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Morning showers then clearing skies with lower humidity, and a high of 77.



Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 79.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.

Monday
Late day storm with a high of 83.



Tuesday
Humid with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 80.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot on Brooklyn street, including 11-year-old boy
Vigil and march held on 1-year anniversary of Junior's murder
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
Sentencing Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
Show More
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks
'7 On Your Side Investigates' a Hudson Valley towing fee war
More TOP STORIES News