AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will still be some lingering showers on Friday morning before skies finally clear and more comfortable weather moves in for the first day of summer.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Morning showers then clearing skies with lower humidity, and a high of 77.
Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 79.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.
Monday
Late day storm with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Humid with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 80.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
Thursday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.
