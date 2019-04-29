AccuWeather: Skies clearing Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will finally be clearing on Monday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday
Sun to clouds with a high near 60.
Tuesday
Bookend showers with a high near 64.
Wednesday
May mist with a high of 58.
Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high near 66.
Friday
More rain with a high near 61.
Saturday
Finally dry, with a high near 64.
Sunday
Spring sun with a high near 64.
