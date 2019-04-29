Weather

AccuWeather: Skies clearing Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will finally be clearing on Monday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high near 60.

Tuesday
Bookend showers with a high near 64.

Wednesday
May mist with a high of 58.

Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high near 66.
Friday
More rain with a high near 61.

Saturday
Finally dry, with a high near 64.

Sunday
Spring sun with a high near 64.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
