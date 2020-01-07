Weather

AccuWeather: Snow early, then cold clearing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow early Tuesday evening will give way to a windy Wednesday and cold temperatures.

We are not anticipating any accumulation in the city where temperatures will remain above freezing.

The best chance of some accumulation is south and east of New York City where the snow could last deeper into the night while temperatures drop close to freezing.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Blustery with snow squalls. High 41.

Thursday
Cold but calmer with a high of 34.

Friday

Cloudier and milder with a high of 51.

Saturday
Chance of rain and record warmth. High of 63.

Sunday
More rain possible with a high of 58.

Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 47.

Tuesday
Another chance of rain. High 48.

MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos charged with murder
Boy dead, mom critical after being hit by NYC sanitation truck
18-year-old accused of stabbing stranger in CT parking lot
Gas station worker attacked, slashed in face in Queens
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Woman alleges assault by LI sheriff, files $1 million lawsuit
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Show More
LI Breast cancer survivor receives rare fat transfer surgery after mastectomy
Sources: Giants to hire Patriots' Joe Judge as head coach
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
3 teens arrested, more sought in 14 newsstand robberies in NYC
Police searching for NYCHA employee wanted in shooting
More TOP STORIES News