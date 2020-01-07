AccuWeather: Snow early, then cold clearing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow early Tuesday evening will give way to a windy Wednesday and cold temperatures.
We are not anticipating any accumulation in the city where temperatures will remain above freezing.
The best chance of some accumulation is south and east of New York City where the snow could last deeper into the night while temperatures drop close to freezing.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Blustery with snow squalls. High 41.
Thursday
Cold but calmer with a high of 34.
Friday
Cloudier and milder with a high of 51.
Saturday
Chance of rain and record warmth. High of 63.
Sunday
More rain possible with a high of 58.
Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 47.
Tuesday
Another chance of rain. High 48.
