AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) --The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Tri-state Area Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Snow started falling just before noon in New York City and could get heavy at times during the afternoon and evening, before turning to sleet and rain at night.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Snow beginning around noon and falling steadily through the afternoon. High near 33. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with areas of 3 to 6 inches.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 14 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
