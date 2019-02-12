WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Tri-state Area Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Snow started falling just before noon in New York City and could get heavy at times during the afternoon and evening, before turning to sleet and rain at night.
RELATED: Latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Snow beginning around noon and falling steadily through the afternoon. High near 33. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with areas of 3 to 6 inches.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
New York area bracing for another blast of winter weather
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Jackpot: Snow falls on Las Vegas strip for 1st time in decade
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Watch Live: NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen laid to rest on LI
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Man accused of exposing himself, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
Connecticut governor seeks major sales tax changes
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
New York area bracing for another blast of winter weather
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in NY home
2nd suspect arrested in LI food delivery driver robberies
More News