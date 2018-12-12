A quick-hitting storm may drop just enough snow to create slippery travel for parts of the area to the far north and west of New York City on Thursday.While this will not be a blockbuster storm, it can drop just enough snow to create travel difficulties for motorists in those areas.People heading to work and school on Thursday morning in the far northern suburbs should be wary of slick spots on any untreated roads and sidewalks for part of the morning rush and lunchtime hours.A rain or snow shower can reach New York City around midday Thursday. No accumulation is expected in the city.Some places to the far north and west could see as much as 1 to 3 inches of snow before the storm is over.After this quick hitter moves out, milder air will move in ahead of the next storm, which will bring rain to the region for the start of the weekend.----------