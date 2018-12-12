WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow to the north and west, then milder

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest on the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A quick-hitting storm may drop just enough snow to create slippery travel for parts of the area to the far north and west of New York City on Thursday.

While this will not be a blockbuster storm, it can drop just enough snow to create travel difficulties for motorists in those areas.
Download the free AccuWeather app to receive the latest severe weather alerts

People heading to work and school on Thursday morning in the far northern suburbs should be wary of slick spots on any untreated roads and sidewalks for part of the morning rush and lunchtime hours.

A rain or snow shower can reach New York City around midday Thursday. No accumulation is expected in the city.

Some places to the far north and west could see as much as 1 to 3 inches of snow before the storm is over.

After this quick hitter moves out, milder air will move in ahead of the next storm, which will bring rain to the region for the start of the weekend.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
Tenants of NYCHA building say they've been without heat for weeks
More weather
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
How earthquakes are measured
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
More Weather
Top Stories
Collapse in Queens leaves home leaning on neighboring house
NYPD: Woman sexually assaulted in apartment by man in ski mask
Victim in DWI bus stop crash demands investigation into bar
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old NJ boy
Skeleton in LI basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
DA: 12 MS-13 members arrested in Queens, plotted murders
Marine from New York among 5 dead in crash off Japan
Kotex tampons recalled after reports of unraveling inside bodies
Show More
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
JFK passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
NJ woman charged with enslaving Sri Lankan woman
NY middle schoolers arrested in fire at historic mansion
Man killed, firefighters hurt in massive LI house fire
More News