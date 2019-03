AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The snow moved out early Monday morning and temperatures will rise during the day, but then a bitter blast of cold will arrive for a few days.The overnight storm dumped anywhere from a couple of inches of snow in the city to as much as 8 inches in Putnam County. Click here to see snow totals. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.Brisk and cold with a high near 32.Very cold, with a high near 26.Sunny but continued cold, with a high near 30.Chance for some snow or rain with a high near 36.Lots of clouds, with a high near 37.Snowy mix changing to rain. Highs near 42.