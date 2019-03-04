Weather

AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the forecast from AccuWeather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The snow moved out early Monday morning and temperatures will rise during the day, but then a bitter blast of cold will arrive for a few days.

The overnight storm dumped anywhere from a couple of inches of snow in the city to as much as 8 inches in Putnam County. Click here to see snow totals.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Monday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high near 32.



Wednesday
Very cold, with a high near 26.

Thursday
Sunny but continued cold, with a high near 30.

Friday
Chance for some snow or rain with a high near 36.

Saturday
Lots of clouds, with a high near 37.



Sunday
Snowy mix changing to rain. Highs near 42.

