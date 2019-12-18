Weather

AccuWeather: Snow squalls moving across area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear, but Wednesday will also be increasingly windy with a snow shower late in the afternoon as some of the coldest air of the season arrives.

A line of snow squalls are moving through the area throughout the evening.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Turning windy with a PM snow squall a high of 37.

Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.

Friday
Mostly sunny and not as harsh with a high of 32.

Saturday

Variable clouds as winter arrives with a high of 35.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 42.

Monday
Best bet with a high of 49.

Tuesday

Brisk blend. High 46.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



