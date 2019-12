AccuWeather: Snow tapers off; sunny, brisk and cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A second round of snow that moved through our area Monday tapered off overnight as Winter Storm Warnings remained in place across the Tri-State Area.Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for many northern and western suburbs, with a Winter Weather Advisory in New York City and nearby suburbs. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m., and travel has been difficult across the entire region.Snow totals from Monday's storm included the following, with the highest reported in parts of Ulster County:Spencertown: 21.5"Middletown: 13.2"Highland Lakes: 12.7"West Milford: 9.2"Cedar Grove: 6.2"Bridgeport: 2.0"Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, brisk and cold with perhaps a lingering morning flurry.There will still be some slick spots to contend with during the morning commute, and highs in the upper 30s will feel like the 20s as a northwest wind blows at 12-25 mph.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Brisk and cold with a high of 40.Clouds and sun with a high of 43.Brisk and chilly with a high of 42.Still chilly with a high of 42.windy and colder with a high of 35.Not as harsh with a high of 44.Rain likely with a high of 54.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------