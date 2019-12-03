AccuWeather: Snow tapers off; sunny, brisk and cold

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for many northern and western suburbs, with a Winter Weather Advisory in New York City and nearby suburbs. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m., and travel has been difficult across the entire region.
Snow totals from Monday's storm included the following, with the highest reported in parts of Ulster County:
Spencertown: 21.5"
Middletown: 13.2"
Highland Lakes: 12.7"
West Milford: 9.2"
Cedar Grove: 6.2"
Bridgeport: 2.0"
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, brisk and cold with perhaps a lingering morning flurry.
There will still be some slick spots to contend with during the morning commute, and highs in the upper 30s will feel like the 20s as a northwest wind blows at 12-25 mph.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Brisk and cold with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.
Thursday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 42.
Friday
Still chilly with a high of 42.
Saturday
windy and colder with a high of 35.
Sunday
Not as harsh with a high of 44.
Monday
Rain likely with a high of 54.
