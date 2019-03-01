NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of light snow arrived early Friday, along with the threat of a wintry mix for the weekend.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Light snow likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of light snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Snow likely before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 42. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of rain after 1pm, mixing with snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday
A chance of flurries. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News