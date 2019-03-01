Weather

AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of light snow arrived early Friday, along with the threat of a wintry mix for the weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Light snow likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of light snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday
Snow likely before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 42. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of rain after 1pm, mixing with snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday
A chance of flurries. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34.

