weather

AccuWeather: Soaking rain continues Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Soaking rain overnight carries into Friday before sunshine returns on Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and AccuWeather.



Friday
Chilly rain with a high of 50.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 62.

Sunday
Rain returns with a high of 52.

Monday

Still showery with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Decent day with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 59.

Thursday
Windy and wet with a high of 64.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy commander joins battle against COVID-19 in NYC
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19
1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says
150 vehicles pay tribute to LI firefighter who died of COVID-19
Man shot, killed by police in Paterson, New Jersey
NYC fashion brands pivot focus to surgical gowns
Show More
Giants select Andrew Thomas with 4th pick in NFL Draft
NY Jets select tackle Mekhi Becton in 11th pick of NFL Draft
NY coronavirus death toll slows, hospitalizations flat
NY town celebrates woman's 106th birthday with drive-by parade
'Coronavirus is alive and well and living in NYC,' mayor says
More TOP STORIES News