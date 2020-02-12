weather

AccuWeather: Soaking rain into Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Soaking rain overnight carries into Friday before sunshine returns on Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Chilly rain with a high of 49.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 60.

Sunday
Rain returns with a high of 52.

Monday

Still showery with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Decent day with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 59.

Thursday
Windy and wet with a high of 64.



