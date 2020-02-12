AccuWeather: Soaking rain into Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Soaking rain overnight carries into Friday before sunshine returns on Saturday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Chilly rain with a high of 49.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 60.
Sunday
Rain returns with a high of 52.
Monday
Still showery with a high of 51.
Tuesday
Decent day with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 59.
Thursday
Windy and wet with a high of 64.
