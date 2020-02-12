weather

AccuWeather: Soaking rain

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain ramps up on Thursday as remnants of Hurricane Zeta move through the Tri-State area.

TROPICAL TRACKER: How Tropical Storm Zeta could impact NYC area



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 53.

Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain with possible flakes to finish with a high of 45.

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47.

Sunday
Comfy blend with a of 58.

Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 49.

Wednesday
Milder mix with a high of 59.

