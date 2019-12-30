Weather

AccuWeather: Soaking rainfall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Soaking rainfall will continue throughout Monday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Sunday

Sun to start, with a high of 46.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest on your weekend weather



Monday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 44.

Tuesday
Cloudy with a high of 47.

Wednesday
Clouds and sun to start off 2020, with a high of 44.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 47.

Friday
PM rain with a high of 49.

Saturday
AM rain with a high of 49.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

