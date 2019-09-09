Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Some clouds, some sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have another day of some clouds and some sun, but still cool temperatures on Tuesday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Still summer with some showers and a high of 86.

Thursday
Shower, thunderstorm chance with a high of 82.

Friday

Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 71.

Saturday
Showers, thunderstorms possible with a high of 78.

Sunday
Warm and humid with a high of 81.

Monday
Partyl sunner with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


