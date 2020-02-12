weather

AccuWeather: Some showers, late-day thunderstorm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Late day storms: Updated 7-day forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be mostly cloudy. We'll see some showers during the day and a late day thunderstorm.

Monday
Late day thunderstorm with a high of 70.

Tuesday
Clearing and nice. High of 79.

Wednesday
Pleasant sunshine with a high of 78.

Thursday
Mostly sunny and nice. High of 77.

Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 81.

Saturday
Shower and thunderstorm possible. High of 84.

Sunday
Mostly sunny and comfortable with a high of 81.


