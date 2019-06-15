Weather

AccuWeather: Some storms for Father's Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect some showers late in the day for Father's Day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Sunday
Late day storms for Father's Day with a high of 77.

Monday
Late PM storms with a high of 82.

Tuesday

Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 80.
Wednesday
Isolated storms with a high of 76.

Thursday
Late day thunderstorms with a high of 79.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 77.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane skids off runway at Newark Airport
2 dead, father injured in Bronx domestic dispute
Arrest made in stabbing death of LI teaching assistant
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
'Tracks,' popular Penn Station eatery forced to close by end of summer
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Show More
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Agreement reached on $93 billion New York City budget
NYC to become 1st city to fund abortion services
Mom says 'Find My Friends' app helped save daughter after crash
Teen accused of stabbing principal during graduation rehearsal
More TOP STORIES News