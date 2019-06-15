NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect some showers late in the day for Father's Day.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Late day storms for Father's Day with a high of 77.
Monday
Late PM storms with a high of 82.
Tuesday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 80.
Wednesday
Isolated storms with a high of 76.
Thursday
Late day thunderstorms with a high of 79.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 77.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.
AccuWeather: Some storms for Father's Day
