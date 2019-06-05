Weather

AccuWeather: Some storms tonight, more Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the return of more humid conditions, there is a threat of showers and thunderstorms tonight, with more scattered storms on the way for Thursday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Thursday
Chance of showerd with a high of 84.

Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 80.

Saturday

Pleasant with a high of 79.

Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.

Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Damp to start with a high of 74.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
