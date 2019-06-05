AccuWeather: Some storms tonight, more Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the return of more humid conditions, there is a threat of showers and thunderstorms tonight, with more scattered storms on the way for Thursday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Chance of showerd with a high of 84.
Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 80.
Saturday
Pleasant with a high of 79.
Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.
Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 76.
Tuesday
Damp to start with a high of 74.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 76.
