AccuWeather Forecast: Spectacular September stretch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A spectacular September stretch of weather begins Tuesday and will last right into the first day of fall.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
'Top Ten' day with a high of 75.

Wednesday
Cooler blend with a high of 69.

Thursday
Sunny and nice with a high of 70.

Friday
Turning warmer wiht a hihg of 78.

Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 82.

Sunday

Summer sendoff with a high of 84.

Monday
Still warm with a high of 83.

