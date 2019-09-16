AccuWeather Forecast: Spectacular September stretch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A spectacular September stretch of weather begins Tuesday and will last right into the first day of fall.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
'Top Ten' day with a high of 75.
Wednesday
Cooler blend with a high of 69.
Thursday
Sunny and nice with a high of 70.
Friday
Turning warmer wiht a hihg of 78.
Saturday
Warm sunshine with a high of 82.
Sunday
Summer sendoff with a high of 84.
Monday
Still warm with a high of 83.
