weather

AccuWeather: Spotty afternoon storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A spotty afternoon storm won't put a damper on a mostly sunny Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
EMBED More News Videos

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of the area on Friday as PM storms moved through.



Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.

Sunday
Cooler comfort with a high of 77.

Monday

June gem with a high of 78.

Tuesday
Another beauty with a high of 82.

Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 82.

Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 79.

Friday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 78.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC protests continue Friday night past curfew
Car nearly runs over young female protesters; man arrested
Joe Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Driver who struck cop in Bronx hit and run arrested in SC: NYPD
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
LI high school holds graduation ceremony despite pandemic
Protests, marches across New Jersey in memory of George Floyd
Show More
Murphy extends NJ health emergency for 30 days, MVC to reopen
Lowest hospitalizations, deaths in NY state since start of pandemic
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
Trump lauds 'great day' for George Floyd while talking jobs report
Floyd protests likely to be costliest civil disorder in US history
More TOP STORIES News