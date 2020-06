AccuWeather: Spotty afternoon storm

EMBED >More News Videos A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of the area on Friday as PM storms moved through.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A spotty afternoon storm won't put a damper on a mostly sunny Saturday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.Cooler comfort with a high of 77.June gem with a high of 78.Another beauty with a high of 82.Warmer mix with a high of 82.Thunderstorm chance with a high of 79.Thunderstorm chance with a high of 78.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app