AccuWeather: Spotty afternoon storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spotty afternoon storms won't put a damper on a mostly sunny Saturday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 86.
Sunday
Cooler comfort with a high of 77.
Monday
June gem with a high of 78.
Tuesday
Another beauty with a high of 82.
Wednesday
Warmer mix with a high of 82.
Thursday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 79.
Friday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 78.
