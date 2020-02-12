weather

AccuWeather: Spotty evening showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday evening will see spotty showers leading into the first day of summer on Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday

Pop-up storms possible in the afternoon with a high of 82 as summer officially begins.

Sunday
Possible afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 82 for Father's Day.

Monday
Stray thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Tuesday
Thunderstorms possible north and west with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Slight chance of rain with a high of 90.

Thursday
Shower or thunderstorm possible with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
Tropical storm Arthur drenches Carolina coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth marches, protests continue across the New York area
'After 111 days of hell,' Cuomo holds final daily COVID briefing
NYC Phase 2 set, NJ long-term care facilities to allow visitors
Bill Ritter will finally get a haircut... and for a good cause
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Mahopac school mascot stirs up controversy
Many kids with special needs still can't get in-person education
Show More
Motorcyclist critically hurt in hit and run, suspect flees on foot
Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain over virus outbreak
Businesses gear up as Cuomo confirms NYC Phase 2 Monday
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
More TOP STORIES News