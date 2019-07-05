AccuWeather: Spotty shower possible Friday afternoon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a chance for a spotty shower or storm on Friday afternoon, especially west of the city, before more widespread activity this weekend.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Chance of spotty afternoon storm with a high of 85.
Saturday
Showers with some breaks of sun and a high of 87.
Sunday
Sunny and less humid with a high of 84.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.
Tuesday
Sunny and warm with a high of 86.
Wednesday
More humid with a high of 86.
Thursday
Threat of storms with with a high of 84.
