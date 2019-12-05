Weather

AccuWeather: Spotty showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A fast-moving clipper will bring a spotty shower to the Tri-State area and usher in some cold air for the start of the weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
A spotty shower. High 45.

Saturday
Brisk and cold. High 37.

Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 44.

Monday
Rainy day, but mild. High 56.

Tuesday
Mild with more rain. High 58.

Wednesday
Windy and colder. High 38.

Thursday
Cold blend. High 34..

