AccuWeather: Spotty storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spotty storms in parts of the Tri-State area Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Friday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 84.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 82.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic

Sunday

A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 75.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 81.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.

Thursday
Possible evening thunderstorm with a high of 80.



