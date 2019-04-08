Weather

AccuWeather: Spring fever with temperatures in the 70s

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday kicked off with some showers, but the rain was followed by spring fever and temperatures are in the mid-70s.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Spotty showers with a high near 75.

Tuesday
Spotty PM showers with a high near 66.

Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high near 58.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.

Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.

Saturday
Turning sunny with a high near 64.

Sunday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 60.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


