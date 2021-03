AccuWeather: Spring preview begins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We get a spring-like breeze and much milder temperatures on Tuesday with a chance at 60.Much milder with a high of 60.Very mild. High of 56.Breezy and warmer with a high of 66.Shower possible with a high of 66.Dramatic drop. High of 49.Stays cool with a high of 48.Sun to clouds with a high of 46.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app