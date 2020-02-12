AccuWeather: Spring preview begins

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We get a spring-like breeze and much milder temperatures on Tuesday with a chance at 60.

Tuesday
Much milder with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Very mild. High of 56.

Thursday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 66.

Friday
Shower possible with a high of 66.

Saturday
Dramatic drop. High of 49.

Sunday
Stays cool with a high of 48.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 46.

