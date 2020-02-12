AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers

The record low is in jeopardy on Monday night (40 set in 1907.)
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Cool shower with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Breezy and cool with a high of 57.
Wednesday
Plenty of sunshinewith a high of 62.
Thursday
More clouds with a high of 64.
Friday
Shower possible with a high of 75.
Saturday
A few showers with a high of 74.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 69.
