AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will start off with some spotty showers in the AM. Watch for a thunderstorm in the afternoon.The record low is in jeopardy on Monday night (40 set in 1907.)Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cool shower with a high of 60.Breezy and cool with a high of 57.Plenty of sunshinewith a high of 62.More clouds with a high of 64.Shower possible with a high of 75.A few showers with a high of 74.Showers possible with a high of 69.