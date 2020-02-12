weather

AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will start off with some spotty showers in the AM. Watch for a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.



The record low is in jeopardy on Monday night (40 set in 1907.)

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Cool shower with a high of 60.

Tuesday

Breezy and cool with a high of 57.

Wednesday
Plenty of sunshinewith a high of 62.

Thursday
More clouds with a high of 64.

Friday
Shower possible with a high of 75.

Saturday
A few showers with a high of 74.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 69.



