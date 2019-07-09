Weather

AccuWeather: Staying warm, but not too humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will remain very warm Wednesday, but it will not be too humid until Thursday when muggier weather moves in.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.

Thursday
More humid and late thunderstorms with a high of 85.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 89.

Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.

Monday
Partly sunny and still warm with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Sunny and hot with a high of 90.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
