AccuWeather: Staying warm, but not too humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will remain very warm Wednesday, but it will not be too humid until Thursday when muggier weather moves in.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Warm blend with a high of 89.
Thursday
More humid and late thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 87.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 89.
Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.
Monday
Partly sunny and still warm with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot with a high of 90.
