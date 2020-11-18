weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Stays cool and calm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool air sticks around on Thursday with sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper-40s.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 47.

Friday
Milder. High 61.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 55.

Monday
Late shower. High 59.

Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Wet getaway with a high of 52.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hurricane Iota hammers Central America
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua as Cat. 4 storm
Storms, wind down trees & power lines, prompt tornado warnings
Storm damage reported as heavy wind, Tornado Warnings make their way across area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools close through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Confusion & whiplash: Parents, NYC officials frustrated over school closure
Coronavirus Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions
250,000 COVID deaths: 'The world is different'
Cuomo: There will be a tremendous COVID spike after Thanksgiving
Son speaks out after mother shot in face while on MTA bus
Mets Robinson Cano banned for 2021 season due to PEDs
Show More
Curran against NYC schools closure, unveils help for restaurants
Habitat for Humanity ribbon cuts 6 condos for new homeowners in NJ
Potential NJ Nabisco factory shut down could cut 600 jobs
Pelosi suggests next 2 years will be her final term as speaker
MTA unveils 'doomsday' budget with massive service cuts, layoffs
More TOP STORIES News