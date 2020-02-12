NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool air sticks around on Thursday with sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper-40s.
RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 48.
Friday
Milder. High 61.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.
Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 53.
Monday
Late shower. High 57.
Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 48.
Wednesday
Wet getaway with a high of 50.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather Forecast: Stays cool, but weekend warms up
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News