AccuWeather Forecast: Stays cool, but weekend warms up

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cool air sticks around on Thursday with sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper-40s.

Thursday
Calmer and cool with a high of 48.

Friday
Milder. High 61.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Sunday
Stays comfortable. High 53.

Monday
Late shower. High 57.

Tuesday
Cooler blend with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Wet getaway with a high of 50.

