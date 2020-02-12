weather

AccuWeather: Steamy evening storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be steamy with temperatures in the low-90s and a potential evening storm.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Humid again with a high of 90 and severe storms possible.

Friday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Potential PM rain with a high of 84.

Sunday
Beautiful day with a high of 79.

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Possible AM shower with a high of 82.



Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
